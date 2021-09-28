Left Menu

Padma Shri awardee, professor Bala V Balachandran no more

Chairman and Dean emeritus of Great Lakes Institute of Management here, professor Bala V Balachandran died following brief illness.He was 84 years old and survived by wife, two sons and grand children, a press release from the institute said on Tuesday.He was not keeping well for sometime and died in his sleep at 4 am local time on September 27 in Chicago, United States.With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of Dr Bala V Balachandran, who was an inspiration to many.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-09-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 16:35 IST
Padma Shri awardee, professor Bala V Balachandran no more
  • Country:
  • India

Chairman and Dean (emeritus) of Great Lakes Institute of Management here, professor Bala V Balachandran died following brief illness.

He was 84 years old and survived by wife, two sons and grand children, a press release from the institute said on Tuesday.

He was not keeping well for sometime and died in his sleep at 4 am (local time) on September 27 in Chicago, United States.

''With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of Dr Bala V Balachandran, who was an inspiration to many. Although we will miss him dearly, we shall carry him in our hearts and live by the value system that he built for us'', GLIM said.

Born in Pudukottai district, Balachandran completed his studies at the Annamalai University in Chidambaram. He had served in the Army briefly before moving to the United States to pursue his doctoral programme.

Balachandran had played an instrumental role in establishing many management institutes in the country. He was honoured with the 'Padma Shri' award by the Centre for his contribution to education.

In 2004, he set up the Great Lakes Institute of Management at Manamai, about 45 kms from here, which is one of the popular business schools in the country now.

An eminent scholar, Bala's life was filled with accomplishments and accolades of the finest kind, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021