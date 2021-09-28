Har Kadam Beti Ke Sang: Leadership Ki Tarang 2021; A Nationwide campaign by Room to Read India

Room to Read celebrates the resilience and leadership of Girls during the pandemic across the country, shaping them to become future leaders New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Room to Read India runs a nationwide campaign called #Harkadambetikesang: Leadership ki Tarang 2021. An influential, two-week campaign in solidarity with girl students across the globe and in light of the upcoming International Day of the Girl Child on the 11th of October’21. Phase I of the campaign was done in July earlier this year, and phase II is starting today on the 28th September’21 and will continue till 12th October’21 across 6 Indian States. During this period, a series of online and offline activities will be implemented in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttarakhand. Despite the pandemic severely hitting the education system across India, threatening to undo many socio-economic changes brought about earlier through the actions of the government, individuals, civil society, and communities, the campaign aims to ensure that the accomplishments made in the girl education over the years are not lost, and no girl has to severe her education given the current challenges. “The National Education Policy calls us to enable students to become 21st-century learners by becoming critical thinkers, decision-makers, inquiry-driven, problem solvers, owners of 21st-century skills, adept in mathematical and scientific thinking, able to make informed choices and create aspirational economic pathways. How are we supporting adolescent girls of the nation to be able to bring this imagery alive for themselves? We need to invest in the skills that change lives. Building life skills focused on gender equality will prepare them to make informed decisions in an ever-changing world that also brings them unique gendered challenges. We need to invest in strengthening their agency so that they create empowerment trajectories for themselves,” said Sourav Banerjee, Country Director, Room to Read India. Based on RtR preliminary assessment and association with 14k girls across India, despite the many hurdles plaguing distance and online learning, adolescent girls have been able to recognize and understand their strengths, talents and contribute positively to their surroundings. Girls have demonstrated critical thinking and displayed the ability to complete tasks, chores, or assignments successfully, even in the midst of challenges and obstacles. The campaign will attempt to bring forth such stories of leadership and hope by adolescent girls and their caregivers. RtR applauds the innumerable efforts and steps adolescents have taken to become active leaders and lifelong learners, even in the face of adversity. In appreciation of the efforts made by girls and their families, this campaign will be focused on acknowledging the small and big strides that adolescent girls have taken by using life skills during the COVID-19 pandemic to commit to their education, health, life. About Room to Read India Room to Read India was established in 2003 and presently has programs in 9 states - Chhattisgarh, Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Our Literacy Program has been implemented in 15,642 government schools, training 25,741 teachers trained in library management and reading activities. Over the same period, our Girls’ Education & Gender Equality Program has benefitted over 71,626 girls. Till date, we have benefitted 4.7 million children, distributed ten crores of age-appropriate storybooks, and set up more than 10,000 libraries in government schools. Room to Read is a global organization transforming the lives of millions of children in low-income communities by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education. Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children®, our innovative model focuses on deep, systemic transformation within schools during two time periods that are most critical in a child’s schooling: early primary school for literacy acquisition and secondary school for Girls’ Education. We work in collaboration with local communities, partner organizations, and governments to develop literacy skills and a habit of reading among primary school children and ensure girls can complete secondary school with the skills necessary to negotiate key life decisions. By focusing on the quality of education provided within the communities and ensuring these outcomes are measured, we have created a model that can be replicated, localized and sustained by governments. With its, global headquarters in San Francisco, Room to Read has benefited 23 million children across over 30,000 communities in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Grenada, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Rwanda, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Vietnam, and Zambia. Website: www.roomtoread.org/countries/india Facebook: www.facebook.com/roomtoreadindia Instagram:www.instagram.com/roomtoreadindia Image: HarKadamBetiKeSang: Leadership Ki Tarang 2021 PWR PWR

