IIT-Madras Alumni Association's initiative to put 'million smiles' across world
The IIT Madras Alumni Association said it also rolled out Mission 5,000 Ignited Minds which aims to get 10 per cent of former students as committed volunteers for its initiatives.
- Country:
- India
The alumni association of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITMAA) here, has launched a 'Mission Million smiles' initiative aimed at creating a positive impact on the lives of at least one million people in the country and rest of the world in two years.
The Association, comprising 53,825 members, seeks to channelize the resources and commitment of its alumni in achieving this objective, a press release said here. The IIT Madras Alumni Association said it also rolled out 'Mission 5,000 Ignited Minds' which aims to get 10 per cent of former students as 'committed volunteers' for its initiatives. ''The IITMAA ecosystem, comprising over 50,000 alumni, students and faculty, has the potential knowledge and skills and resources to become a powerful change agent. It is important to give back to India and to our local communities,'' IIT Madras Alumni Association president Krishnan Narayanan said.
The association would focus on areas like science and technology and innovation interventions for the nation, mentoring students, water and sustainability, among others, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indians want to visit Thailand, says Tourism Authority of Thailand
Two of India's Top Studios, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, Come together to Produce a Slate of Films at an Investment of Over INR 1,000 Crs
Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; heavy rain likely in west India
South Korea: KIA to strengthen sales in Indian market, release new cars and raise price
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off due to tech glitch