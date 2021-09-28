Nagaland: By-poll in one assembly seat on Oct 30

The by-election for the Shamator-Chessore assembly constituency in Tuensang district of Nagaland will be held on October 30, an official said here on Tuesday.

The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting MLA Toshi Wungtung on July 1 due to post-Covid-19 complications. Filing of nomination will commence on October 1 and it will continue till October 8, Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar said in a statement.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 11 while the last date of withdrawal of nomination is October 13. Votes will be counted on November 2.

Shekhar said the model code of conduct comes into force with immediate effect in Tuensang district.

