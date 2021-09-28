Left Menu

Nagaland: By-poll in one assembly seat on Oct 30

The by-election for the Shamator-Chessore assembly constituency in Tuensang district of Nagaland will be held on October 30, an official said here on Tuesday.The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting MLA Toshi Wungtung on July 1 due to post-Covid-19 complications. Votes will be counted on November 2.Shekhar said the model code of conduct comes into force with immediate effect in Tuensang district.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 28-09-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 20:21 IST
Nagaland: By-poll in one assembly seat on Oct 30
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The by-election for the Shamator-Chessore assembly constituency in Tuensang district of Nagaland will be held on October 30, an official said here on Tuesday.

The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting MLA Toshi Wungtung on July 1 due to post-Covid-19 complications. Filing of nomination will commence on October 1 and it will continue till October 8, Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar said in a statement.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 11 while the last date of withdrawal of nomination is October 13. Votes will be counted on November 2.

Shekhar said the model code of conduct comes into force with immediate effect in Tuensang district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021