Schools for junior classes to reopen after festival season: DDMA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:03 IST
The DDMA in its meeting on Wednesday decided to reopen schools for junior classes after the festival season, official sources said.

The DDMA maintained that the Covid situation in the city is ''good'' but precautions must be maintained, sources present in the meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal said.

It was decided during the meeting that ''schools for remaining classes will be reopened after Diwali”, they said.

All the government and private schools in Delhi for classes nine to 12 were allowed to reopen on September 1 by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Ramleela, Dussehra and Durga Puja festivals were also allowed with proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) like social distancing and wearing masks in place, they said.

The officials of Delhi Police and district administration have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour, sources said They were also directed to ensure that gatherings that take place during the festive season are strictly in compliance with the laid down SOPs, including no standing crowds, separate entry and exit points, appropriate social distancing for seating, and no activities (fares, stalls, swings) that attract crowds, they added.

