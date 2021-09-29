First batch of Yamaha Motor NTTF Training Centre graduates pass out

Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI): Two wheeler major India Yamaha Motor on Wednesday said the first batch of 27 graduates of the technical training institute set up by Yamaha Motor NTTF Training Centre have passed out from the facility on successful completion of the four year programme.

Yamaha Motor NTTF Training centre in neighbouring Kancheepuram district offers a four year programme in manufacturing technology in association with the Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF). The Centre is the first Japan-India Institute of Manufacturing unit in the country aimed at training future shop floor leaders.

The curriculum provided by the Yamaha Motor NTTF Training Centre and NTTF are registered under the National Employability Enhancement Mission (NEEM), a government scheme to promote employability through on-the-job practical training for individuals, a company statement said.

About 80 per cent of the curriculum was imparted through hands-on training at the shop floors of India Yamaha Motor facility and 20 per cent in a classroom set up by NTTF, it said.

Students learn about motorcycle assembly, parts control, paint, welding, casting, machining (both aluminium and steel) and quality control, among others.

''It is a proud moment for Yamaha to witness these young talents all set to contribute to the manufacturing industry. YNTC was set up with a goal to contribute in the skill India development programme and the success of these students today further strengthens our mission to create a pool of trained manpower for the manufacturing industry'', India Yamaha Motor, Director, Yukihiko Tada said.

''We will continue to move forward in this direction improving the lives of the youth and support them by enhancing their knowledge and skill in Japanese manufacturing methods and techniques'', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)