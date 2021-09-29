Left Menu

Puducherry may follow Tamil Nadu on re-opening schools for classes I to VIII: Lt Governor

So, it is likely that the Union Territory would decide on the re-opening of schools for classes I to VIII on November 1 as was decided by Tamil Nadu government. She said the Department of Education was considering the proposal. She said COVID-19 protocols would be observed in case schools here, too, re-open on November 1.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:09 IST
Puducherry may follow Tamil Nadu on re-opening schools for classes I to VIII: Lt Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, Sept 29 (PTI): The Territorial government is mulling a proposal to re-open schools for classes I to VIII from November 1. Stating this on the sidelines of a special camp to vaccinate people against COVID-19 near here on Wednesday, the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, ''Puducherry and Karaikal regions are following the syllabus and curriculum adopted by neighbouring Tamil Nadu. So, it is likely that the Union Territory would decide on the re-opening of schools for classes I to VIII on November 1 as was decided by Tamil Nadu government.'' She said the Department of Education was considering the proposal. She said COVID-19 protocols would be observed in case schools here, too, re-open on November 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021