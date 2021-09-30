Left Menu

Delhi govt-run Ambedkar University to release first cut-off for UG courses on Oct 5

The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University AUD will release its first cut-off for undergraduate courses on October 5, varsity officials said on Thursday.The university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.More than 19,000 candidates had registered for undergraduate courses in the university till Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 20:28 IST
Delhi govt-run Ambedkar University to release first cut-off for UG courses on Oct 5
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@weareAUD)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University (AUD) will release its first cut-off for undergraduate courses on October 5, varsity officials said on Thursday.

The university reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates from the national capital and announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and outside Delhi.

More than 19,000 candidates had registered for undergraduate courses in the university till Wednesday. The registrations will close at midnight on Thursday.

The university holds merit-based admissions by releasing cut-offs like the Delhi University. AUD's cut-offs, like DU, have also been soaring with every year.

Last year, the highest cut-off was 99 per cent for Psychology for aspirants from outside Delhi.

The university had first extended the last date for registration for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions to September 10, but later it had again extended the date for UG registration to September 30.

The registration for UG admissions began on July 12 while for PG courses, it commenced at the end of July.

The last date for PG admissions was September 15.

The total number of seats available in undergraduate and postgraduate courses is 1,953 in the AUD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021