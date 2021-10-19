Committee set up in Rajasthan to resolve disputes in recruitment process

The Rajasthan government has constituted a committee to resolve disputes related to educational qualifications in recruitments for various departments.

Along with this, it has been decided to make regular recruitments on vacant and newly created posts in departments and to finish the process in a time-bound manner, according to a release issued here on Tuesday.

The consent of the state department of personnel will not be necessary to initiate the recruitment process and fill vacant posts.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to ensure a proper system for resolving disputes regarding educational qualification in recruitments. Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya has issued separate circulars regarding the formation of the committee in which subject experts will also be included apart from officials.

The committee will update educational qualification rules of various posts as well as determine them clearly so that disputes can be resolved and recruitment process can be completed in a time-bound manner.

