Left Menu

Karnataka govt increases DA, pension from 21.5% to 24.5%

The government is pleased to enhance the rates of dearness allowance payable to the employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the existing 21.50 per cent to 24.50 per cent of basic pay with effect from July 1, 2021, according to a government order.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:22 IST
Karnataka govt increases DA, pension from 21.5% to 24.5%
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has announced increasing the dearness allowances of its employees and pensioners from the existing 21.5 per cent to 24.5 per cent with retrospective effect from July 1 this year. ''The government is pleased to enhance the rates of dearness allowance payable to the employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the existing 21.50 per cent to 24.50 per cent of basic pay with effect from July 1, 2021,'' according to a government order. The order would apply to full-time government employees, employees of Zilla Panchayats, work charged employees on regular time-scales of pay, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021