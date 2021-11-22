Left Menu

UP constable arrested for appearing as dummy candidate in police recruitment exam

He worked as a constable with the state police, they said.Superintendent of Police rural Keshav Kumar said the accused constable was missing from duty since the last few months.He said Ravikant appeared as dummy candidate at a college on Merut-Baghpat road.The officer said the police had arrested other members of the gang - Ashutosh Mani Tripathi and Sahir Khan - on November 14.

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested one more member of the “solver gang” who allegedly appeared as dummy candidates in police recruitment examinations, officials said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Ravikant, a resident of Mathura. He worked as a constable with the state police, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Keshav Kumar said the accused constable was missing from duty since the last few months.

He said Ravikant appeared as dummy candidate at a college on Merut-Baghpat road.

The officer said the police had arrested other members of the gang - Ashutosh Mani Tripathi and Sahir Khan - on November 14. Two more members - Imran and Deepak - were also arrested in this regard on November 17, he said.

