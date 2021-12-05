Kurukshetra's International Gita festival attracting visitors from across country

The International Gita Mahotsav-21, which began from December 2 here, is attracting visitors from across the country, with its array of artwork from several states. Craftwork by 125 artists from 19 states has been displayed by the Brahmasarovar -- a pond - for tourists to see.

Out of these craftsmen, 22 have been honored with national awards and 18 have received state awards, officials said.

For the first time during the festival, tourists will get to see modern sculptures from the Department of Art and Cultural Affairs, Haryana. The number of tourists visiting the Crafts and Saras fair kept increasing on Sunday - the fourth day of the festival.

The mega event is held to mark the birth anniversary of Bhagavad Gita, Secretary, Kurukshetra Development Board, Madan Mohan Chhabra, said.

According to Indian mythology, Kurukshetra is the place where Lord Krishna delivered his message of Gita to Arjuna during the war of Mahabharat. Though the Crafts and 'Saras' mela started on December 2, the main events will be held from December 9 to 14.

Kashmiri emporium is one of the major attractions. A 2012 national awardee, Mushtaq Ahmed, the emporium's owner, said Kashmir's pashmina shawls are well-liked in craft fairs. The weight of shawls sold in the country is between 400 and 500 grams.

Decorative items made of terracotta clay are also attracting tourists visiting the festival. Marchand, who came from Chandigarh, said he has been bringing items made of terracotta for the past several years in the Gita Mahotsav.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had visited Kurukshetra on December 1 and addressed the media about the arrangements made about the Mahotsav.

The CM claimed the Bhagavad Gita has also been an inspiration for the freedom fighters and announced Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav-themed programs will be conducted to honor their sacrifice. A three-day International Gita Seminar will be organized at Kurukshetra University. During this festival, research papers from within the country and abroad will be presented online in the seminar on the topic ''Role of the Holy Book Gita in the Freedom Movement''. Seventy-five freedom fighters and their families will be honored during the event to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Deputy Commissioner Mukul Kumar said on December 12 a 'Sant Sammelan' will also be organized. During this, saints will discuss the subject of Gita.

Along with this, a 'Gita Sansad' too will be organized in many colleges of Haryana on December 13.

On December 14, about 1,100 students will recite the Gita at Brahmasarovar, while 55,000 students from the country and abroad will participate in online Gita recitation.

Along with this, 75 eminent sculptors will make sculptures based on the theme of Mahabharata and Gita.

