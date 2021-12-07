Sikkim govt proposes to create two more districts

The Sikkim government on Tuesday tabled a bill in the assembly, proposing to carve out two more districts in the state. Land Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha introduced the Sikkim (Re-organization of Districts) Bill, 2021 in the House on the second day of the fifth session of the 10th assembly.

The new districts will be known as Pakyong, a sub-division of East Sikkim, and Soreng, a sub-division of West Sikkim, he said.

Explaining the government's objectives and reasons for the proposal, he said the new districts will strengthen governance in the backdrop of the growing population and aspirations of people.

With the creation of Pakyong and Soreng, the total number of districts in the Himalayan state will be six. Lepcha, who also holds the charge of the Education Department, introduced another bill, the Sikkim State University (Amendment) Bill 2021, which seeks to name the State University of Sikkim after Mount Khangchendzonga.

The discussion on these bills will take place on Wednesday, the last day of the ongoing session of the assembly.

