WRAPUP-Soccer-Lyon top Europa League standings, Roma through to last eight

A 4-2 win at home against Greek side PAOK secured Olympique Lyonnais ‌a top finish in the Europa League standings as Italian side AS Roma scraped ⁠into eighth place and direct passage to the last 16 on the final league phase matchday on Thursday. Denmark's FC Midtjylland ​secured third place with a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb, ‍while 10-man Roma scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Panathinaikos in Greece.

FC Porto recovered from going a goal down to beat ⁠Scottish ‌side Rangers ⁠3-1 to secure fifth spot, while Celtic avoided an embarrassing opening phase ‍exit by beating Dutch side FC Utrecht 4-2 to make the ​unseeded playoffs in 21st position. Aston Villa ended in second ⁠place after a 3-2 comeback win at home against Salzburg, having already ⁠secured a place in the last 16, while Nottingham Forest also made it safely through after a 4-0 ⁠victory at home against Ferencvaros.

However, there was no luck for the ⁠Dutch sides ‌as Utrecht, Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles were all eliminated.

