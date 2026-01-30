WRAPUP-Soccer-Lyon top Europa League standings, Roma through to last eight
A 4-2 win at home against Greek side PAOK secured Olympique Lyonnais a top finish in the Europa League standings as Italian side AS Roma scraped into eighth place and direct passage to the last 16 on the final league phase matchday on Thursday. Denmark's FC Midtjylland secured third place with a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb, while 10-man Roma scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Panathinaikos in Greece.
FC Porto recovered from going a goal down to beat Scottish side Rangers 3-1 to secure fifth spot, while Celtic avoided an embarrassing opening phase exit by beating Dutch side FC Utrecht 4-2 to make the unseeded playoffs in 21st position. Aston Villa ended in second place after a 3-2 comeback win at home against Salzburg, having already secured a place in the last 16, while Nottingham Forest also made it safely through after a 4-0 victory at home against Ferencvaros.
However, there was no luck for the Dutch sides as Utrecht, Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles were all eliminated.
