Left Menu

WRAPUP-Soccer-Lyon top Europa League standings, Roma through to last eight

Denmark's FC Midtjylland ​secured third place with a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb, ‍while 10-man Roma scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Panathinaikos in Greece. FC Porto recovered from going a goal down to beat ⁠Scottish ‌side Rangers ⁠3-1 to secure fifth spot, while Celtic avoided an embarrassing opening phase ‍exit by beating Dutch side FC Utrecht 4-2 to make the ​unseeded playoffs in 21st position.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 03:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 03:50 IST
WRAPUP-Soccer-Lyon top Europa League standings, Roma through to last eight

A 4-2 win at home against Greek side PAOK secured Olympique Lyonnais ‌a top finish in the Europa League standings as Italian side AS Roma scraped ⁠into eighth place and direct passage to the last 16 on the final league phase matchday on Thursday. Denmark's FC Midtjylland ​secured third place with a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb, ‍while 10-man Roma scored a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Panathinaikos in Greece.

FC Porto recovered from going a goal down to beat ⁠Scottish ‌side Rangers ⁠3-1 to secure fifth spot, while Celtic avoided an embarrassing opening phase ‍exit by beating Dutch side FC Utrecht 4-2 to make the ​unseeded playoffs in 21st position. Aston Villa ended in second ⁠place after a 3-2 comeback win at home against Salzburg, having already ⁠secured a place in the last 16, while Nottingham Forest also made it safely through after a 4-0 ⁠victory at home against Ferencvaros.

However, there was no luck for the ⁠Dutch sides ‌as Utrecht, Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles were all eliminated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026