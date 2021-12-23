Aim of ‘Mission Karmayogi’ is to impart futuristic vision to civil services: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that the aim of “Mission Karmayogi” is to impart futuristic vision to civil services which could effectively determine the roadmap for next 25 years.

He said, the era of generalists is over and this is far more relevant to administration as we are entering the age of super-specialisation. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said, a civil service ‘fit-for-purpose’ and ‘fit-for-future’ requires a competency driven capacity building approach that focuses on imparting competencies critical to discharge its roles and that is exactly the main goal of Mission Karmayogi.

Addressing the workshop on Mission Karmayogi–The Path Ahead, as part of celebration of good governance week, the minister said, the imperative need of shift from ''rule'' to ''role'' in governance is essential to meet PM Narendra Modi's goal of new India and live up to its aspirations. The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB), also known as Mission Karmayogi, is aimed at enhancing governance through civil services capacity building.

Dwelling on the theme of integration, Singh said that Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) has established a Mission-Karmayogi Resource Cell and is working in close coordination with National Capacity Building Commission, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and other central training institutions (CTIs). Referring to Prime Minister’s exhortation to the civil servants to be creative and constructive; to be imaginative and innovative; to be proactive and polite; to be professional and progressive; to be energetic and enabling; to be efficient and effective; and to be transparent and tech-enabled, Singh said, to achieve his vision, it is imperative that the civil servants across the country have the right set of attitudes, skills and knowledge. The Mission Karmayogi is expected to integrate various dimensions of human resource management in government, such as capacity building through carefully curated and vetted digital e-learning material; deploying the right person to the right role through competency mapping; succession planning, etc., a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Singh expressed hope that Mission Karmayogi will be a key enabler in continuously augmenting and enhancing delivery, and over time will be able to support in achieving the goal of USD 5 trillion economy set by the Prime Minister. He said, the foundations of this mission are rooted in the recognition that a citizen-centric civil service empowered with role right attitude, functional expertise and domain knowledge will result in improved ease of living and ease of doing business. The minister said, in the background of ever changing demographics, digital penetration as well as growing social and political awareness, there is a need to empower the civil servants to be more dynamic and professional.

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s monumental contribution to good governance, Singh said, it’s an occasion to celebrate his vision of spreading awareness on accountability of the government. December 25 is observed as a good governance day to commemorate birth anniversary of Vajpayee.

The minister said that he strongly believes that with citizen-centric governance at its heart, Mission Karmayogi will transform India’s new governance landscape and will deliver excellence in action and work for the welfare of the society.

P K Tripathy, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Sanjay Singh, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V Srinivas, Special Secretary, DARPG and Rashmi Chowdhary, Additional Secretary, DoPT, among others had joined the deliberations, the statement said.

