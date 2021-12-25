Left Menu

J&K govt opens 'forest martyrs' memorial in Jammu

Gera said the forest department is developing four foresters memorials in the current year out of which two have been completed.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-12-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 00:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a memorial to honour ''martyrs of the forest department'' inaugurated by Commissioner-Secretary, Forests, Sanjeev Verma here on Friday.

Verma paid rich tributes to the martyrs, which was followed by presentation of a ceremonial guard of honour by the contingents of forest protection force, foresters, forest guard trainees and brass band of Border Security Force (BSF), the official spokesperson said.

The senior official attended the passing out parade of 31 Forest guards who have successfully completed their entry level training course from the forest guard training school at Akhnoor.

The Commissioner Secretary emphasised on sustainable and participatory management of forests for future generations.

He impressed upon the frontline officers to dedicate themselves towards protection of the green wealth of the UT.

He also called for management of forests as well as the non-timber forest produce, firewood, and fodder with the active participation of PRIs and people.

He said the Green India Mission will further help in increasing the quality of forests. He appreciated the achievements of ongoing "Green J&K Drive" and campaign on 'Har Gaon Hariyali'.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Mohit Gera said the forest frontline staff play an important role in meeting the objectives of the forest department.

He stressed upon further raising the training standards for frontline staff due to increasing challenges in protection of our forests. Gera said the forest department is developing four foresters' memorials in the current year out of which two have been completed. He also informed that proposal of upgrading Kashmir Forest Training School, Chitternar is being submitted to the government.

The senior officer said a JICA plan for upgradation of training schools and capacity building of forestry personnel has already been submitted for approval to the Union Environment Ministry.

