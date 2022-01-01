Delhi Teachers University to impart training on global best practices: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited the under-construction campus of the Delhi government's Delhi Teachers University in Bakkarwala village and said 5,000 students will be able to apply for admission from this year.

The varsity will offer teacher education programmes like BA-BEd and BSc-BEd to help develop a new generation of teachers, according to a government statement.

Students will be attached to Delhi government schools for the entire duration of their courses and get hands-on experience with strong stress on research, it said.

The education department is also working on bringing in the best teachers who have worked with foreign universities and will groom teachers in Delhi with the help of global best practices, Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said.

''The university will cater to the professional needs of both pre-service and in-service teachers,'' he said.

The minister shared that the curriculum at the university for future teachers will be designed to include best global practices.

''Students will be given an opportunity to engage with teachers from all across the world during conferences and interactive sessions,'' he said.

Sisodia directed officials to fast track the work of setting up the university in Bakkarwala village as sessions will start this year.

He also tweeted, “What a great start to the new year! Visited the under construction campus/ site of the upcoming Delhi Teachers' University at Bakkarwala village.'' ''I hope this university becomes a landmark in teacher training and produces the best teachers in the world,” Sisodia said The statement said that the Delhi Teachers University will be spread over 12 acres of land and will have lecture halls, digital labs, and a library with world class facilities. It will cater to 5000 students.

The four-storey main university block has been divided in two parts- administrative floor and education floor.

The ground floor will have an administration office, whereas classes will be held on the first, second and third floors, the statement said.

As of now the main university block is ready to open and other blocks are near completion, it said.

''The Kejriwal government's vision is to prepare teachers who are professionally trained, highly educated, motivated and passionate to bring change in the Indian education system and this is possible only when they are provided with the world-class infrastructure and facilities,'' Sisodia said.

