Minister urges teachers, PTA to create awareness on children's vaccination

There would be separate areas in the hospitals for the vaccination of children in the hospitals.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-01-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 16:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday urged school teachers and Parent Teachers Association (PTA) to take initiative to vaccinate children against the coronavirus.

The Minister urged the school authorities and the PTA to also create awareness on the virus among students and the parents.

Around 15.4 lakh students, including 12 lakh studying in government schools and the age group of 15 to 18 years, would receive the vaccine, the Minister's office said in a press release.

This includes students from CBSE, ICSE, ITI, and polytechnic institutions.

''Every day, the Education Department will collate the details of students who have been administered with the vaccine. The Minister will soon call a meeting of the other streams, including the CBSE and ICSE,'' the release said.

The vaccination for children is arranged at all General/District/Taluk/Community Health Centres till January 10 except on Wednesdays, the release said. Meanwhile, State Health Minister Veena George told reporters that an action plan for the vaccination has been formulated.

The vaccination would begin on January 3.

