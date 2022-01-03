Assam CM rolls out vaccination drive for 15-18 yr-olds

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday rolled out COVID-19 vaccination drive for teenagers in the age bracket of 15-18 years and announced plans to completely inoculate them within the next two months.

Sarma launched the programme at Oil India Higher Secondary School at Duliajan, where 405 eligible school students were vaccinated.

He said that the state government is going to launch precautionary third dose of vaccination for frontline warriors from January 10. ''Glad to have launched Assam's #Covid vaccination drive at Oil India HS School, Duliajan today. I urge all to take their vaccines ... Planning to complete both doses of vaccination of 15-18 age group within 2 months so that they can confidently appear in upcoming exams,'' Sarma said in a series of tweets.

The camp was organised by Dibrugarh district administration and the District Health Society in collaboration with Oil India Ltd, he tweeted. ''Senior citizens having co-morbidity & who have completed 9 months from their 2nd dose, will get 3rd dose of vaccine from Jan 10 onwards,'' Sarma said.

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta launched the vaccination drive for the 15-18 year-olds at Gopal Boro HS School here.

Likewise, all state ministers along with BJP MPs and MLAs kick started the exercise in different districts and appealed to all students to come forward to get the jabs.

As per an order by the health and family welfare department the entire exercise to vaccinate all students in the age group of 15-18 years will be completed by the first week of March, 2022.

According to the National Health Mission data, a total of 3,76,79,340 doses of vaccines have been administered to those above 18 years of age in Assam. This includes 2,17,36,325 first doses and 1,59,43,015 second doses.

