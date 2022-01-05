TN govt announces more curbs, night curfew to contain COVID spread

To tackle the rising coronavirus cases and considering Omicron strain's spread, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday ordered fresh curbs which includes state-wide night curfew between 10 PM and 5 AM with effect from January 6.

All government and privately organised harvest festival 'Pongal' and cultural events are postponed and entertainment and amusement parks would be shutdown, an official release here said. Pongal, a major festival, falls on January 14. During the night curfew only essential activities including functioning of hospitals, pharmacies, ATM facilities, fuel pumps, operating ambulances, movement of cargo and fuel trucks, distribution of milk and newspapers, intra and inter state bus services would be allowed.

A shutdown would be enforced on Sunday (January 9) in Tamil Nadu and only essential services are exempt and there shall be no public transportation including Metrorail here, the release said. On that day, restaurants are allowed to offer only takeaway services from 7 AM to 10 PM and food delivery firms would be permitted to work only during this stipulated duration. People would be allowed to use hired or own vehicles to reach airports, railway and bus terminals and they should produce travel tickets if demanded by authorities. Barring creches, play schools, nursery schools and training and coaching centres are not allowed to function. In all schools, physical classes for students from class 1 to 9 is disallowed and for those till class 12, it is permitted. Except medical and para-medical institutions, holiday is granted for students of all other government and private colleges till January 20. Only 50 per cent occupancy shall be allowed in buses, suburban trains, and Metrorail, the government said.

In beaches everywhere, people may only take a walk. Public would not be allowed in all places of worship on three days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) a week.

The present bar for social, cultural and political congregations would continue to be in place. Authorities should take steps to set up fish and vegetable markets in scattered locations to avoid crowding especially on weekends. The current norms including 50 per cent occupancy rule for restaurants, lodges, hotels, salons, cinemas and multiplexes would continue to be on. Drivers, conductors and personnel in service sector, those working for retail outlets, commercial complexes and cinemas should have received double doses vaccination and people should follow COVID appropriate behaviour. Workers of industries on night shift should carry their identity cards and vaccination certificate. Action shall be taken against those violating guidelines to prevent virus spread and they would be fined.

While fresh virus cases reported on December 27, 2021 stood at 605 in Tamil Nadu, there was a spike subsequently and on January 3, as many as 1,728 new infections were detected, the government said.

Experts favoured strengthening of restrictions and Chief Minister M K Stalin had held a consultative meeting on Tuesday.

On January 4, Tamil Nadu reported 2,731 fresh cases including returnees from domestic and international locations. Till that day, 121 Omicron cases were detected in the state. As many as 105 patients have been discharged.

