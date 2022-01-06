Left Menu

Maha: Schools in Nanded shut for Classes 1 to 8 till Jan 30

The administration in Maharashtras Nanded district has decided to stop offline education for Classes 1 to 8 till January 30 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Thursday. As per official data, Nanded has so far recorded 90,646 COVID-19 cases, which includes 2,655 casualties.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:57 IST
Maha: Schools in Nanded shut for Classes 1 to 8 till Jan 30
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district has decided to stop offline education for Classes 1 to 8 till January 30 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Thursday. Online education with continue for students of Classes 1 to 8, while physical classes of Classes 9 to 12 will continue in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols, he said. Schools have been directed to shut if a person tests positive for coronavirus infection, the official said. Teachers are permitted to remain present in schools and should complete the tasks of schools and those assigned by administration to contain the infection, he said. The order will come into force from January 10 and will remain in place till January 30, it was stated. The district had on Wednesday recorded 45 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the number of active cases to 103. As per official data, Nanded has so far recorded 90,646 COVID-19 cases, which includes 2,655 casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022