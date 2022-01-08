Left Menu

Bengal govt relaxes Covid curbs; allows salons, parlours to operate with 50pc capacity

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 12:04 IST
The West Bengal government Saturday relaxed its COVID-19 curbs in the state, allowing salons and beauty parlours to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm. An official order to this effect said the owners should ensure that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated and they follow all health protocols.

However, there was no clarification from when the order would be applicable.

Salons and parlours should be regularly sanitised, it added.

As part of the ongoing Covid curbs, all educational institutions are closed in the state, and flight services are regulated. Gymnasiums and swimming pools are also shut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

