Universities should work on research projects which encourage entrepreneurship: Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday called upon universities to work on research projects which encourage entrepreneurship among the youth while utilising local resources.
Virtually addressing the convocation ceremony of the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur, Mishra said universities should consider how the country can reach the highest position in all fields, be it education, health, business, technology, industry, capital, labour or culture.
He also called upon the University of Rajasthan to make a unique identity in the world in dissemination of knowledge and innovations in research, according to a statement.
''The governor stressed on preparing a practical way of preserving the local culture under research. He talked about developing such a culture of research in universities so that its benefits can reach the common man,'' it said.
In the convocation, two students of physical education and one of philosophy were awarded DLitt, 472 got PhD in arts, commerce, social science, science, law, engineering and technology, management and fine arts.
A total of 113 students were awarded gold medals for high marks.
Vice-Chancellor of the university Rajeev Jain and other senior officials and faculty members were present at the function.
