MUHS PG, graduate exams postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The graduate and post-graduate examinations of the premier Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nashik were postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, especially those caused by the new Omicron variant, an official said on Saturday.

He said the post graduate exam, which was to start on January 17, will now begin from February 14, while the graduate exam, that was scheduled to commence from January 31 will now do so from February 28.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Friday, which was attended by state medical education minister Amit Deshmukh, MUHS Vice Chancellor Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar (retired) and medical education department commissioner Virendra Singh, among others, the official added.

