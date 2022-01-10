Left Menu

Latur BJP protests against Maha varsity act, sends postcards to CM

The Latur unit of the BJP on Monday protested against the Maharashtra Public University Third Amendment Act, which it claimed took away powers of the Chancellor and the Vice-Chancellors and was detrimental to students.BJP workers sent 2,000 cards by post to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the repeal of the Act.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:24 IST
The Latur unit of the BJP on Monday protested against the Maharashtra Public University (Third Amendment) Act, which it claimed took away powers of the Chancellor and the Vice-Chancellors and was detrimental to students.

BJP workers sent 2,000 cards by post to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the repeal of the Act. ''The state must repeal the Act at once or must be ready to face the consequences,'' said Latur BJP youth wing president Ajit Patil Kavhekar. The Maharashtra Public University (Third Amendment) Bill was passed in the winter session of the state legislature in December, and BJP MLAs and MLCs had opposed it at the time by claiming it gave wide powers to the state higher and technical education minister with regard to state-run varsities.

