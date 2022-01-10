Left Menu

Rapid antigen for Covid to cost only Rs 50 in Rajasthan: Official

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-01-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 20:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
The Rajasthan government Monday fixed the maximum rate for rapid antigen test of Covid-19 at Rs 50 in private testing laboratories in the state. Principal Secretary (Medical Education) Vaibhav Galriya said the rate was fixed as per the proposal of the committee constituted by Sawai Mansingh Medical College for the purpose.

He said the prescribed rates will be applicable with immediate effect.

"The decision was taken to provide an easy and accessible test facility to the general public at low prices," he said, adding Rs 50 is inclusive of all taxes.

Galriya also directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the order and take action against the concerned in case of non-compliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

