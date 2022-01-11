Afghan envoy meets Punjab guv, issues of mutual interest discussed

Afghanistan's Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, on Tuesday called upon Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and both discussed issues of mutual interest, an official statement said.

The mutual discussion centred on an "invigorating relationship" with Afghanistan and other issues of mutual interest, it said.

Stating that India enjoys mature bilateral relations and strong socio-cultural linkages with Afghanistan, Governor Purohit, who is also the administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh, agreed upon the need for further strengthening economic and trade ties between the two countries through vibrant partnership and joint ventures in different fields of activity. "There is immense scope for both to learn and grow through mutual exchange of each others' experience and expertise,'' the statement quoted Purohit as saying.

Ambassador Mamundzay extended his warm greetings and affirmed his commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations. He said there is a huge potential for trade with the state and that needs to be tapped and accelerated. Sharing that a large number of Afghan students are studying in higher education institutions of Punjab, he said he saw a huge potential for education for his country's youths in Punjab.

''Hope is a powerful force for the thousands of Afghan students in India especially in difficult times while facing a financial crisis and emotional stress.

"The states of Punjab and Haryana, home to almost 2,000 Afghan students, have provided reasonable scholarship, medical and accommodation support,'' the Ambassador later said in a tweet.

He also said it was an incredible experience to meet Afghan students from Chandigarh and Punjab universities here to discuss their challenges. ''I was impressed with their resilience and patience and do hope to provide every possible support to the future 'prime assets' of our country. As they say, every cloud has a silver lining, only at the crisis do you know your true friends. Afghanistan and Afghans have and will find the strength to rise again,'' he said.

