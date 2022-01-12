Left Menu

JNU to hold admissions through CUET from 2022-23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:27 IST
JNU to hold admissions through CUET from 2022-23
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University in its Academic Council meeting on Wednesday decided to hold admissions through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) from the next academic session.

The decision was ''overwhelmingly endorsed'' by the members, read the statement issued by Jayant K Tripathi, Director of Admissions.

''During the deliberations in the Academic Council, a large number of members including the Deans of Schools, Centre Chairpersons, and External Members of the Council emphasized that CUET would provide a level playing field to numerous eligible students from across the country reducing the burden of taking several entrance examinations,'' it said.

Recently, the Delhi University has also decided to hold admissions from the next academic session through the CUET.

The statement said that the university had earlier in its academic council meeting held in March last year, also decided that whenever the National Testing Agency would hold the CUET, the university would go by it.

''In fact, since 2019 Jawaharlal Nehru University has been successfully conducting JNU Entrance Examination at various centres of the country to admit students in its various programmes of studies in collaboration with NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,'' read the statement. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers'' Association (JNUTA) and the JNU students' union have expressed their opposition to the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022