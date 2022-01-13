MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence celebrates National Youth Day with the Valedictory Ceremony of Hands-on Training on Data Science

PUNE, India, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT FuSE), MIT Art, Design and Technology University celebrated the National Youth Day with the Valedictory Ceremony of its exclusive 30-hours Data Science Training. This training was curated especially for the Students of MIT Institute of Design. It was a sincere attempt in introducing the concepts of data science to these students who are working on bringing innovation to the design field. It was organized from January 3 to 9, 2021, in association with the MIT Institute of Design - Innovation Programme and AI Beehive. It was an amalgamation of Innovation in design with the help of technology. MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence right from its genesis has been promoting awareness on the adoption of emerging technologies to generate smart & employable technocrats with the aim to uplift, upgrade & upskill students & working professionals. More than 10,000+ students, tech enthusiasts & working professionals have benefited from their initiatives & certifications to date.

Eminent Data Scientists Ms. Chaitali Deb Purkayastha & Ms. Udaya Mouni Boppana graced the occasion. Mr. Arpit Yadav, Senior Data Scientist & Ms. Rupa Singh, CEO and Founder AI-Beehive conducted the training sessions and engaged in practical sessions using Relevant Case Studies for the design & innovation aspirants.

Prof. Harshit Desai, Director of MIT ID Innovation gave a summary of the intent of this whole exercise and was delighted and amazed at the enthusiasm and vigour by which these students adopted data science and incorporated the concept with their innovative design ideas. Prof. Harshesh Gokani gave an overview of the hands-on training which he thinks will boost innovative technology integration with design. At the end of the training, the participating students presented ideas where an innovative design was blended with the use of emerging technologies.

Ms. Chaitali Deb Purkayastha stressed that Data Science is indeed the pioneer in driving things in all the industries today. She hence encouraged the students to get an overview of the domain for the overall application. Ms. Udaya Mouni Boppana reiterated that technology is at the base of every business's success and the quality of data definitely drives how Artificial Intelligence will be applicable in it which in turn will benefit everyday life.

Prof. Suraj Bhoyar, Project Director, MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence was enthralled with the enthusiasm and proactive participation of the students. MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT FuSE) firmly believes in the potential of the youth in building the nation with the backbone of technology and such training is an attempt to help them with their endeavour. He promised more such training for tech enthusiasts from various IT & non-IT fields in future. He also reiterated that technologies like IoT, Data Analytics, Robotics, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, is not a futuristic vision, but rather something that is here today and being integrated with businesses in every way. The hands-on training on Data Science was inaugurated on January 03, 2022 with the blessings from the Hon'ble Executive President & Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad sir. Prof. Harshit Desai, Prof. Harshesh, Prof. Vilas Khedekar, and Ms. Smruti Shelke have taken efforts to curate the hands-on training on Data Science. Ms. Smruti Shelke from MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT FuSE) compered the ceremony.

MIT FuSE has curated exclusive courses keeping up with the current job market requirements of experts in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Enterprise Resource Planning, Robotic Process Automation, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security & Blockchain Technology. Budding tech-enthusiasts can check the MIT FuSE Website for more information on career opportunities in various emerging technologies and guidance on pursuing the same.

To learn the future skills today for a better tomorrow, complete your applications today on www.mitfutureskills.org About MIT-ADT University MAEER's Trust which is known to set the strong precedence for the privatization of Engineering education in Maharashtra had taken a first mover's advantage by establishing the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-Pune), in 1983, which continues to remain the flagship institute of the group.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has been established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015). The University commenced its operations successfully from 27th June 2016. The University is a self-financed institution and empowered to award the degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission act, 1956. The University has a unique blend of Art, Design, and Technology as the core of its academics.

Recently, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has accomplished the following accolades: 1. Ranked in Band Excellent for ARIIA 2021 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

2. Received 5 Star rating for exemplary performance by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council, Govt. of India.

3. Conferred with Best University Campus Award by ASSOCHAM, New Delhi 4. Granted with Atal Incubation Centre under ATAL Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India MIT Art, Design and Technology University has been taking a holistic approach towards imparting education wherein the students are being motivated to build a complete winning personality which is ''physically fit, intellectually sharp, mentally alert and spiritually elevated''. The students are being encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation, physical training, spiritual elevation, communication skills, and other personality development programmes. Currently, we have 7500+ students studying in various schools of higher education under the University viz. Engineering and Technology, Food Technology, Bioengineering, Arts, Design, Marine Engineering, Journalism and Broadcasting, Film and Television, Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal and Instrumental), Teacher Education, and Vedic Sciences Contact Details: Prof. Suraj Bhoyar Project Director MIT-FuSE, MIT-ADT University, Pune Email: suraj.bhoyar@mituniversity.edu.in Mobile No.: +91-9028483286 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725802/Training_Data_Science_MITADTU.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479539/MIT_ADTU_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

