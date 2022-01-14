CRPF officers, recruits perform mass Surya Namaskar session in Chennai

Around 500 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and 75 new recruits performed the Surya Namaskar at Avadi here as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations marking the 75th year of independence, a senior official said.

The mega event organised by the Dakshin Yoga Kendra, under the Union Ayush Ministry, saw the members perform the specific set of asanas in a synchronised manner for over two-and-a-half hours on Bhogi. “We had to advance the event to January 13 as today is a holiday for Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu,” said Lieutenant Colonel N Thiagarajan (retired), General Manager, Dakshin Yoga Kendra.

“Initially, we trained the recruits to perform the different asanas cyclically carried out into a pattern of 12 postures. They performed in a separate session,” he said. Speaking to PTI on Friday, Lt Col Thiagarajan said over 1,000 students from schools and colleges across the country and other enthusiasts virtually participated in the Surya Namaskar session.

For the benefit of those who performed virtually, the Kendra sent a video on how to perform Surya Namaskar. “Those who posted their videos on our website would be forwarded to the Ayush Ministry to provide them certificates,” he said.

P Chandrasekaran, Deputy Commandant and Kewal Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police/Principal Recruit Training Centre, CRPF, Avadi, participated in the Surya Namaskar session.

There are plans to encourage the stressed out professionals, particularly those serving in defence forces, police or prisons, to take up Surya Namaskar as a way of life to improve their health, he said.

Meanwhile, the faculty, students and staff of the National Institute of Siddha (NIS) at Tambaram here, led by its director Prof Dr R Meenakumari, performed a mass Surya Namaskar session on the institute’s premises on Friday as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

