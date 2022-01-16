UP govt extends closure of all schools, colleges till Jan 23 in view of rising COVID-19 cases
16-01-2022
Following a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the closure of all schools and colleges in the state till January 23. However, online classes will continue, a statement said.
In the statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in view of changing circumstances and rising COVID-19 cases, all schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed till January 23.
Adityanath also said that the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 pm should be strictly implemented, the statement said.
