UP govt extends closure of all schools, colleges till Jan 23 in view of rising COVID-19 cases

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 19:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Following a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the closure of all schools and colleges in the state till January 23. However, online classes will continue, a statement said.

In the statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in view of changing circumstances and rising COVID-19 cases, all schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed till January 23.

Adityanath also said that the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 pm should be strictly implemented, the statement said.

