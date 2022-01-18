Applications invited for NPTEL courses: IIT Madras

Applications are invited for the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) courses, the IIT Madras said here on Tuesday. The NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and Indian Institute of Science and under this drive, 593 (online certification) courses are offered across an array of academic discipline, an IIT release said. Such courses include those related to engineering, sciences, management and humanities and these are offered through the 'SWAYAM platform.' Learners can enroll for the programmes free of cost through https:wayam.gov.in/NPTEL Courses are taught by the faculty from IITs and IISc and these are offered completely free of cost to learners across the country, the IIT said. The enrolments to the courses for the January-May 2022 semester have already commenced. The last date to enroll for the 'first set' of courses is January 31, 2022. Some of the most popular courses offered this time include data science for engineers, electrical vehicles, programming courses such as python, Java, C and C++, the release said.

An array of new courses are also introduced for the January 2022 term including a course on Hindustani music, multidisciplinary courses such as research methodology for students in research, basic course in ornithology, oral biology for students in dental studies, blockchain and its applications, and online privacy, among others.

''Introduction to Machine Learning course is offered in Tamil and Signals and Systems course is offered in Hindi in this semester.'' Over the years, more than 1.58 crore learners have enrolled in NPTEL courses, the IIT Madras release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)