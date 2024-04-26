Left Menu

TN govt calls for documents to showcase Tamils' role in India's freedom movement

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday called upon the people to donate valuable documents, manuscripts, and any other evidence in their possession depicting the Tamils contribution to the Indian freedom struggle for display at the Freedom Day Museum to come up on the premises of Humayun Mahal here.The Humayun Mahal, situated opposite to the Marina Beach, has been identified for creating the museum on 80,000 sq feet area, the government said in a release.This Indo-Saracenic structure built in 1770 was damaged in a fire mishap in 2012 and was later renovated.The contribution of Tamils in the freedom struggle is great.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:25 IST
TN govt calls for documents to showcase Tamils' role in India's freedom movement
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday called upon the people to donate valuable documents, manuscripts, and any other evidence in their possession depicting the Tamils' contribution to the Indian freedom struggle for display at the Freedom Day Museum to come up on the premises of Humayun Mahal here.

The Humayun Mahal, situated opposite to the Marina Beach, has been identified for creating the museum on 80,000 sq feet area, the government said in a release.

This Indo-Saracenic structure built in 1770 was damaged in a fire mishap in 2012 and was later renovated.

''The contribution of Tamils in the freedom struggle is great. The Chief Minister (M K Stalin) announced during the 75th Independence Day celebration that a museum will be established in memory of Tamil Nadu people’s sacrifices and strong participation in the freedom struggle,'' the release said.

People from all walks of life could contribute their mite towards the formation of this museum, the release said and requested them to donate records, manuscripts, newspapers (of that time) jail tokens, charkas, copper plates, INA uniforms, INA postal stamps and currencies, for the proposed museum.

The contribution could be made to the Chennai Museum or to the museums located in 23 districts. The donor's name would be mentioned for the rare objects displayed in the proposed museum, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024