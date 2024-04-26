TN govt calls for documents to showcase Tamils' role in India's freedom movement

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday called upon the people to donate valuable documents, manuscripts, and any other evidence in their possession depicting the Tamils' contribution to the Indian freedom struggle for display at the Freedom Day Museum to come up on the premises of Humayun Mahal here.

The Humayun Mahal, situated opposite to the Marina Beach, has been identified for creating the museum on 80,000 sq feet area, the government said in a release.

This Indo-Saracenic structure built in 1770 was damaged in a fire mishap in 2012 and was later renovated.

''The contribution of Tamils in the freedom struggle is great. The Chief Minister (M K Stalin) announced during the 75th Independence Day celebration that a museum will be established in memory of Tamil Nadu people’s sacrifices and strong participation in the freedom struggle,'' the release said.

People from all walks of life could contribute their mite towards the formation of this museum, the release said and requested them to donate records, manuscripts, newspapers (of that time) jail tokens, charkas, copper plates, INA uniforms, INA postal stamps and currencies, for the proposed museum.

The contribution could be made to the Chennai Museum or to the museums located in 23 districts. The donor's name would be mentioned for the rare objects displayed in the proposed museum, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)