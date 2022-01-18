125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated at all schools and colleges in Karnataka: CM Bommai
The Karnataka government has decided to meaningfully celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who sacrificed his life in the fight for freedom of the country, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.
The CM, who today chaired a virtual meeting with senior officials on preparations for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose jayanthi on January 23, said his life is an inspiration for the youth.
''It has been decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Bose at Jakkur Flying School premises. About 100 NCC cadets and Commanders would participate in it. It has been decided to invite Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the programme,'' Bommai was quoted as saying in a statement by the CMO.
It was also decided to celebrate Bose's 125th Jayanthi throughout the year in all schools and colleges with meaningful and inspiring programmes, he added.
