Ruckus at college: Teachers demand registration of FIR

Teachers of Delhi Universitys College of Vocational Studies have written to the vice-chancellor and demanded that an FIR be registered against those who allegedly created a ruckus during a governing body meeting on Monday. They demanded that an FIR be lodged against the teachers who created the ruckus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 00:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Teachers of Delhi University's College of Vocational Studies have written to the vice-chancellor and demanded that an FIR be registered against those who allegedly created a ruckus during a governing body meeting on Monday. The staff association of the college alleged in the letter that some teachers, who were found guilty of corruption, indulged in hooliganism. They alleged that the teachers locked some governing body members and tried to get fake minutes of the meeting signed by them. They abused the governing body chairman, principal of the college and a woman staffer, the letter read.

They claimed that police had to be called to pacify the situation. They demanded that an FIR be lodged against the teachers who created the ruckus. The principal of the college was recently sent on leave by the university administration after he was found guilty of financial irregularities. Two teachers were also found to be involved with him.

