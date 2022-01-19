Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 21:26 IST
Artworks on civic school walls to promote cleanliness, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Over 25 beautiful murals depicting different yoga poses, freedom movement leaders, girl education and other thematic works,] have been put up on the walls of a school in south Delhi to promote cleanliness and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The move by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation also seeks to improve its ranking in the next Swachh Survekshan, officials said on Wednesday.

In view of Swachh Survekshan 2022 and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, SDMC's Najafgarh Zone has made more than 25 beautiful and attractive paintings on walls of Primary School, Kakrola, the officials said.

These paintings are based on various themes like nationalism, freedom movement, cleanliness, exercise and yoga. The motive behind making these paintings is to give the school a ''beautiful and clean look'' and to make children aware of important subjects like nationalism, freedom movement, the SDMC said in a statement.

Such paintings will be made in other SDMC schools of Najafgarh Zone as well.

The SDMC has been making such wall paintings in all four zones. Various RWAs have also been demanding to make such paintings in their localities. The civic agency has been making such paintings on walls of 'dhalaos', public toilets, primary schools, municipal offices, amon other places, officials said.

