Hong Kong shuts secondary schools over COVID fears

Hong Kong will suspend face-to-face teaching in secondary schools from Jan 24, the Education Bureau said on Thursday, because of a rising number of coronavirus infections in several schools in the Chinese-ruled territory.

The government halted classes in primary schools and kindergartens early this month, and imposed curbs, such as a ban on restaurant dining after 6 p.m. and the closure of venues such as gyms, cinemas and beauty salons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)