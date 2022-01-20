Left Menu

Maha: Boat carrying women labourers capsizes in river; one dead

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:15 IST
Maha: Boat carrying women labourers capsizes in river; one dead
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman drowned after a boat carrying a group of farm labourers capsized in a river in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am when a group of women boarded the boat in Aam river, under Veltur police station, to go to work at a cotton field, an official said. Geeta Ramdas Nimbarte drowned after the boat capsized midway, while five others are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

On being alerted, personnel from Veltur police station rushed to the spot and fished out the deceased woman's body and rushed the others to a hospital, the official said.

Two of the victims have been referred to the government medical college and hospital in Nagpur for further treatment, he said, adding that the incident is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022