Left Menu

Mumbai: Two held for issuing bogus certificates of pvt varsities

The accused issued fake degree certificates and marksheets of private universities and charged students lakhs of rupees for the same, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:29 IST
Mumbai: Two held for issuing bogus certificates of pvt varsities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested two persons involved in issuing bogus degree certificates and marksheets of UGC-affiliated private universities of several states, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Unit-11 of Mumbai police's crime branch raided Prime Sapphire Education, an establishment in the western suburb of Borivali, on Wednesday, an official said. The crime branch had received information about a racket involved in issuing fake certificates and marksheets, he said. The accused issued fake degree certificates and marksheets of private universities and charged students lakhs of rupees for the same, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022