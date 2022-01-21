SURGING AHEAD DURING THE TURBULENT TIMES (A Good Time for ‘MBA’ Tag)

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) is one of the top-notch B-schools in the country which offers an array of PGDM programs. It is renowned for its deep-rooted values, diversity and collaborations with eminent universities from around the world. During the last 34 years of its journey in management education, BIMTECH has had several high points. We were the pioneers to introduce Post Graduate Programmes in Insurance and Retailing in 2000 and 2002 respectively. The institute shifted its campus from New Delhi to Greater Noida in 2004 which is an integrated campus spread in 10 acres. All our four Full Time programmes got accredited from NBA and NAAC with A+ Grade between 2008 and 2012 for providinghigh-quality management education. We have tie ups with 64 foreign b-schools and universities across the world besides, EFMD, Brussels conferring “Business School with Impact” (BSIS) grade in 2019. In the year 2020, AICTE has granted Category-1 autonomy to our Institute based on our scores in NBA & NAAC accreditation. So far only four B’schools have been given this status.

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/qK37r1bYbIs Amidst the pandemic hit years of 2020, 2021 and even 2022, BIMTECH made sure that all efforts were put in ensuring a successful and plain-sailing transition from on-campus teaching to online. The faculty has seamlessly shifted to appropriate technologies to intensify learning outcomes.The global pandemic, has ensured that the world would never be the same again.Blended classes have been started for the studentswith necessary arrangements for safety of students, faculty & staff. The waves of corona keep bringing new challenges every time but the team at BIMTECH, collectively with the students, has been striving to make the well-being of its faculty, staff and students; learning and placement its utmost priority. Moreover, PGDM program of BIMTECH has also introduced Business Vertical Specializations (BVS) in IT- ITES, Analytics and BFSI from 2020-22. The courses in Business Vertical Specialization focuses on the application aspects. The Centre for Corporate Relations (CCR) BIMTECH has adapted itself to the new normal of the post-pandemic world. It enables students’ placement in congruent with their capabilities, experience, preference and inclination thus able to satisfactorily place batches over the years. A Good Time for MBA Tag This lockdown period was overwhelming for the entire world but it also gave us space to give our families time, hone skills for the future and creative ideas for new hobbies and thus many constructive activities are getting done during this short, yet long period. Many experts from various fields like marketing, sales, IT, media, entertainment, etc have considered this and the post lockdown period as an apt time for people to continue their further education. MBA or PGDM is the most sought-after course in the country, standing at par with medical and engineering courses in India. This makes it extremely important for the student to understand what the institution is offering, how well-managed the placement is and what skills do they require for being placed. Industry proponents like Mr Sanjeev Mehta (Chairman and MD, Hindustan Unilever) mentioned once in his webinar that recruiters hire MBA graduates because they believe that MBA gives skills in leadership and management of organisations. It’s a time of learning that can be packed into two years of MBA. YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/DecTndPr-Xs Another industry exponent Dr Pramath Raj Sinha (Founder & Chairman, Harappa Education) has also mentioned that the recruiter now looks for MBA graduates who are enthusiastic people and who know how to use their connections for the betterment of the business of the company. And no doubt, it is agreeable because post-Covid you will be required to use your connections and networks as much as you can for individual growth and better opportunities. Being technological and creative is the trending requirement in today’s market. If you are good with machine learning or AI and are willing to bring new ways to work with a virtual team, then you are indeed a ‘hot cake’ in the market. These skills were also emphasised upon by Mr Mehta (Chairman and MD, Hindustan Unilever). He also mentioned that one should be compassionate about his work for the company and also be able to take initiative for the dynamic environment — expertise and domain skills, ambition skills based on intuition and experience. Moreover, apart from subjective skills, one should also be prepared with objective and analytical skills, especially if you are from a technical background and want to continue it in your career. Go for Data Analysis, Tableau, and other certified courses like Six Sigma, Block Chain, and believe me, you will be ready to fly high. Now the question is, “how should we prepare our students for the placement?” Brian Tellis(Director, Fountainhead Promotions & Events Pvt Ltd) emphasised that students must be given enough opportunity and room to discover themselves so that they can understand their strengths, weaknesses and passion. It is an agreeable fact that in today’s market recruiters are not looking for people who just focus on the basics, but the ones who are driven, passionate and serious about their goals. At MBA level, the corporate world would expect candidates to have the professional capability, for instance, being able to manage a team and act as a leader with clienteles. In conclusion, you can look at it in this way: recruiters are looking for go-getters, achievers and not just an average performer. Thus, it would be a good idea for MBA graduates to treat these as guiding points and plan accordingly. Based on KPMG report and estimated huge potential for online education supported by proposed New Education Policy (NEP), the establishment of Centre for Online Studies (COOLS) was contemplated and accordingly, was set by BIMTECH in July 2020. Centre aims to provide PGCM, PGDM, Certification courses and various self-paced courses. UpGrad, the leading education provider and facilitator collaborated with BIMTECH for effective marketing and technical support in online education. We understand that situations like the last two years may persist for a long. Based on the agility, resilience, and courage demonstrated by our faculty, students and staff, BIMTECH, as a B-school, is confident enough of providing the highest standards of business education.

