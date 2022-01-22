EC extends ban on physical rallies, roadshows till Jan 31
The Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, but gave relaxation for physical public meetings of parties or contesting candidates for phase 1 from January 28 and for phase 2 from February 1.
The commission has also enhanced the limit of people allowed for door-to-door campaign.
Instead of five, now 10 people, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door-to door campaigns.
