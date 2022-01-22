Left Menu

EC extends ban on physical rallies, roadshows till Jan 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 19:08 IST
EC extends ban on physical rallies, roadshows till Jan 31
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, but gave relaxation for physical public meetings of parties or contesting candidates for phase 1 from January 28 and for phase 2 from February 1.

The commission has also enhanced the limit of people allowed for door-to-door campaign.

Instead of five, now 10 people, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door-to door campaigns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022