NC's Massodi writes to FM for regularisation of workers in J-K

National Conference (NC) MP Hasnain Masoodi on Monday sought regularisation and removal of pay anomalies of daily-wager and contractual employees in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a letter addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Masoodi highlighted the “grave problems” faced by such workers serving in different government departments, local bodies, public sector undertakings and other government institutions in Jammu and Kashmir. ''It is satisfying that the issue raised by me during Zero Hour on December 1, 2021 prompted the Government of India to write to the J-K administration seeking necessary information/inputs. ''The relevant details are expected to have been submitted by now. The plight of more than 61000 daily rated, temporary, casual, need-based, seasonal, local fund, contractual, contingency paid and other workers is of grave concern,'' Masoodi, the NC MP from Anantnag, said.

He said 6,1000 ''daily rated workers''' and other workers have been waiting for regularisation for decades. “With the delay in regularisation they are deprived of a number of benefits like pay scale, grade pay, HRA, education allowance etc available to their colleagues in a pay scale performing similar and in some cases less onerous duties,'' he said.

Referring to the implementation of minimum wages act in Jammu and Kashmir, Masoodi said the Code on Wages 2019 was expected to convey urgency in implementation of Minimum Wages law pending the National Floor Level Minimum Wages (NFLMW). In view of the preparations for the Union Budget, Masoodi urged te the Union Finance Minister to provide sufficient funds in J-K Budget for the regularisation of workers. PTI SSB MIJ RT RT

