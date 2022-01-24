Left Menu

Make 'vocal for local' a national movement: Goyal tells girl innovators

We would also like to encourage girl innovators from tier 2 and 3 cities, Goyal said.The minister added that the innovators should also think about ideas to promote Indian handicrafts, handlooms, and khadi products.These are just food for thought for all of you...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:18 IST
Make 'vocal for local' a national movement: Goyal tells girl innovators
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday told girl innovators to make 'vocal for local' a national movement and become ambassadors for quality to further promote entrepreneurship in the country.

Interacting with girl innovators on National Girl Child Day, he also urged them to encourage more girls to come forward and innovate ''Each one of you should become ambassadors for quality... We would also like to encourage girl innovators from tier 2 and 3 cities,'' Goyal said.

The minister added that the innovators should also think about ideas to promote Indian handicrafts, handlooms, and khadi products.

''These are just food for thought for all of you... Dream big, never ever fear failure. You learn from failure, you grow from failure. Failure is a stepping stone to success,'' he said.

During the interaction, eight girl innovators informed the minister about their projects. The projects included low-cost biodegradable sanitary napkins, smart gloves which convert sign language to text and speech; and use of artificial intelligence and GPS (Global Positioning System).

He added that the projects will be presented before the Startup Advisory Council after three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022