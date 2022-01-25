Israel-India close cooperation will grow further: Israeli envoy

The 30th anniversary of India-Israel diplomatic ties is a good opportunity to look ahead and shape the next 30 years of relations, the Israeli envoy here said on Monday and exuded confidence that the close cooperation between the two countries in different fields will only grow further in the coming years.

Israel envoy to India Naor Gilon also said there is no anti-Semitism in India and this phrase just doesn't exist.

The Israeli envoy made the remarks at an event to launch a commemorative logo to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Calling relations between India, Israel as ''exceptional'', Gilon also hailed Indian soldiers who fought during the first World War as part of the Indian British army, to liberate the area which later became Israel.

The logo features the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra -- the two symbols that adorn the national flags of both countries -- and forms the numeral 30 depicting the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations This special logo symbolises the strong friendship, love and admiration that exists between the people of Israel and the people of India, a statement issued by the Israel Embassy here said.

It also depicts the growing strategic partnership between the two sides.

On this special occasion, Ambassador Gilon said, ''We are very happy to launch a special logo to celebrate the 30 years of the close friendship between the people of our two ancient civilizations. This is an important occasion to reflect on our mutual successes as well as a good opportunity to look ahead and shape the next 30 years of our relations.'' ''I am sure that our close existing cooperation in different fields will only continue to grow and flourish in the coming years,'' he said.

India's Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla said, ''We are proud to mark the 30th anniversary of our bilateral relations and look forward to using the special logo throughout the year to celebrate this special milestone.'' India and Israel are two ancient peoples, proud of their cultural heritage, and two vibrant democracies, eager to grasp the future, he said.

''Together we can shape a better future for India, Israel, and the world,'' Singla said.

To create the 30th-anniversary logo, both countries launched a logo design contest last year for students of prominent design colleges in Israel and India.

Entries were invited from Holon Institute of Technology, Israel and National Institute of Design, India. Many Israeli and Indian students participated in this contest.

The winning design created by an Indian student, Nikhil Kumar Rai, was chosen through a joint decision of the Embassies and Consulates from both countries.

It has been selected as the official logo for the 30th anniversary of Israel-India diplomatic relations.

Israel and India established diplomatic relations on January 29, 1992. Since then, the bilateral relations between both countries have developed into a multifaceted strategic partnership.

The statement said Israel and India share an intimately close and special relationship, which encompasses virtually every field of human endeavour -- health and innovation, agriculture and water, trade and economic activities, science and technology, research and development, defence and homeland security, art and culture, tourism and space.

The 30th anniversary of relations between Israel and India will be marked throughout the year with an elaborate array of cultural events, it said.

