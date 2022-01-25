Left Menu

Amendments made in OU Act not unconstitutional: HC

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 25-01-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 10:17 IST
Amendments made in OU Act not unconstitutional: HC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Orissa High Court on Monday disposed of all the three writ petitions that had challenged the validity of the amendments incorporated by the state government into several provisions of the Odisha Universities Act of 1989 in November 2020.

The Amendment Act of 2020, which was notified in the Odisha Gazette and came into force on September 4, 2020, was upheld by a Bench headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Monday observing that the changes made in the procedure of recruitment of vice-chancellors and teachers for various universities are not unconstitutional.

Biswabasu Dash, an office-bearer of the state unit of All India Save Education Committee, Kunja Behary Panda and five other teachers of various universities of Odisha and Ajit Kumar Mohanty, a National fellow of JNU had challenged the amended Act, in which, the common respondents were the state government, UGC and the Union government.

During the course of adjudication of the petitions, pursuant to HC notices, the state government and the UGC had submitted counter-affidavits.

In its 54-page judgment, the High Court was of the opinion that the amendments made to the original Act of 1989 do not denude the autonomy of the state universities as claimed by the petitioners.

The High Court also observed that the changes made in the procedure of recruitment of vice-chancellors and other teaching staff are not manifested arbitrarily. "The contention on behalf of the state that the amendment does not dilute the minimum standards for the appointment of a VC, merits acceptance", the High Court observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022