Left Menu

Degrees of African, Congolese students be issued on time: AICTE to VCs, principals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:05 IST
Degrees of African, Congolese students be issued on time: AICTE to VCs, principals
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has directed Vice Chancellors and principals of technical colleges to ensure that degrees and diplomas of African and Congolese students are issued on time to avoid any hassles for them while pursuing higher studies.

The directive by the technical education regulator comes after the Ministry of Education raised the issue of difficulties being faced by these students due to delay in issuance of their degrees post completion of the courses.

''Ministry of Education has brought to our notice that African students in general and Congolese students in particular are facing difficulties in renewal of visa and extension of stay due to delay in issuance of their degrees after completion of the programme in India,'' AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar said.

''Keeping in view the gravity of the issue, the universities and institutes are requested to take appropriate action so that degrees and diplomas may be issued in time and students may not face any problem for pursuing higher studies in India and abroad,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022