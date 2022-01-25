Left Menu

TMC announces third list of six candidates for Goa Assembly polls

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:28 IST
The Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) on Tuesday announced its third list of six candidates for the Goa Assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 14.

With this, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has declared a total of 24 candidates for the upcoming polls.

As per the list, the Goa Congress' former spokesman Rakhi Naik Prabhudesai will be contesting from Sanguem, while former Congressman Saifulla Khan will contest from the Vasco Assembly seat.

Tarak Arolkar, who had recently quit the Congress to join the TMC, has been given a ticket from Mapusa Assembly constituency, it was stated.

Former Congressman Bholanath Ghadi Sakhalkar will fight from Saligao and folk artist Kanta Kashinath Gaude will contest from Quepem. The TMC is fighting the polls for the 40-member Assembly in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

