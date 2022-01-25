Left Menu

Maha: Teen girl commits suicide over lack of phone for online studies in Nashik

As per her parents statements, the family was poor and she was unable to get an Android phone for online studies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:29 IST
Maha: Teen girl commits suicide over lack of phone for online studies in Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old science college student allegedly committed suicide in Nashik in Maharashtra and her parents have told police it was due to the lack of an Android phone for online studies, an official said on Tuesday.

Bharti Tukaram Chaudhari hanged herself in her home in Hatrundi in Surguna, some 170 kilometres from here, on Sunday afternoon when her parents had left to work in a farm, the official said.

''Bharti was studying in Class XI science stream in the post basic aided ashram school's college at Aalangun. As per her parents' statements, the family was poor and she was unable to get an Android phone for online studies. She used to borrow a phone to study but the poor network in the area frustrated her,'' he said.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe into the incident was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022