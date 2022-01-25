Maha: Teen girl commits suicide over lack of phone for online studies in Nashik

A 17-year-old science college student allegedly committed suicide in Nashik in Maharashtra and her parents have told police it was due to the lack of an Android phone for online studies, an official said on Tuesday.

Bharti Tukaram Chaudhari hanged herself in her home in Hatrundi in Surguna, some 170 kilometres from here, on Sunday afternoon when her parents had left to work in a farm, the official said.

''Bharti was studying in Class XI science stream in the post basic aided ashram school's college at Aalangun. As per her parents' statements, the family was poor and she was unable to get an Android phone for online studies. She used to borrow a phone to study but the poor network in the area frustrated her,'' he said.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe into the incident was underway, he added.

