Vedas to Metaverse: Education Ministry tableau at R-Day parade showcases key aspects of NEP

The rear part had a glowing bulbous brain-like structure symbolising innovation and creativity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 15:01 IST
The Ministry of Education and Skill Development's tableau at the 73rd Republic Day parade on the Rajpath showcased the key aspects of the new National Education Policy through the theme 'Vedas to Metaverse'.

The front part of the tableau depicted the glorious past of the country in the area of education starting from the Vedas, the Gurukul system of education and ancient universities such as Nalanda where students from all over the world used to gather. The rear part had a glowing bulbous brain-like structure symbolising innovation and creativity. Students of different age groups, accompanying the tableau, portrayed skill development, joyful learning while emphasising the latest technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality. Video on the LED screens of the digital book placed atop the tableau illustrated multidisciplinary education, research and innovation, startups, robotics and metaverse.

Images of educationists and scientists from ancient times to the modern age could also be seen on both sides of the tableau.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in 2020 replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

A choice between three or four-year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes and fixation of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the new policy.

