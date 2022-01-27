Left Menu

ABVP activists hold demonstration in Kolkata seeking resumption of classes in all edu institutes

Activists of the ABVP on Thursday staged a demonstration outside the main campus of the Calcutta University demanding that schools, colleges and universities be reopened in the interest of students.Saptarshi Sarkar, the national secretary of the right-wing students organisation, told PTI that its activists had gathered near the main gate of Calcutta Universitys college street campus to hold a peaceful demonstration, but the police forced them to vacate the spot.The area was suddenly cordoned off by the police.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:05 IST
Saptarshi Sarkar, the national secretary of the right-wing students’ organisation, told PTI that its activists had gathered near the main gate of Calcutta University’s college street campus to hold a peaceful demonstration, but the police forced them to vacate the spot.

''The area was suddenly cordoned off by the police. Out activists did not get into any confrontation and left the spot. A woman member of the outfit was, however, injured in the melee,'' Sarkar said Sarkar said the demonstrators demanded resumption of classes in schools, colleges and universities, given the fact that the COVID-19 situation was showing signs of improvement and ''everything else from malls to restaurants and bars are in operation”.

Describing the state government's 'Paray Sikshalay' initiave as a ''farce'', he said normal classes should resume at the earliest as ''students had been suffering for about two years''.

Under the 'Paray Sikshalay' project, the state government has decided to hold classes in the open for pre-primary and primary students of state-run schools.

A Kolkata Police officer said around 50 ABVP activists, who had assembled before the CU main gate around 2 pm, were dispersed without the use of any force.

